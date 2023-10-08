Go 419 | Papa Moose's Donuts raises money for local animal shelter

Specialty dog and cat donuts are on sale, with all proceeds going to the Toledo Humane Society.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — If you're an animal lover, you "donut" want to miss a sweet event happening this Saturday in Rossford.

For 3 years, Papa Moose's Donuts has been under the ownership of Chuck McGee.

McGee wanted to make his donuts stand out with day-of freshness, and loads of topping and frosting options.

The shop also offers coffee, donut cakes and breakfast sandwiches and burritos.

"We do cinnamon rolls. But we also do crazy specialty donuts, about five or six every weekend, and we change those every weekend," McGee said. "So, we have like 250 flavors overall."

And all of the proceeds from this weekend's specialty donut theme - dogs and cats - will go entirely to the Toledo Humane Society.

The specialty donuts are available for preorder right now on Papa Moose's website.

You can pick them up Saturday, where the humane society will be on hand with a number of furry friends up for adoption.

Once you eat your fill of doggy donuts, you can also drop off much-needed donation items like pet beds, blankets, toys, food and treats.

The event is also in collaboration with the three PetSmart locations of the greater Toledo area.

"It's a no-brainer to help," Becky Yarberry with PetSmart said. "We love donating and we love giving back. Especially since we're still in puppy and kitten season."

"We've had like eight or nine adopted animals over the last 20 years. And if you have an animal, you know how much they bring to your life," McGee said.

You can preorder the special donuts online through Friday.

Even if you miss the window, there will be a small supply on hand for purchase Saturday.