Go 419: One Bowl "The Cereal Bar" opens in Fostoria

The breakfast cereal business was set to open in January but was delayed due to the pandemic. It caters to any breakfast food lover in a "cereal-ously" original way.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fruit Loops, Lucky Charms, Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran.

Any of those your favorite?

A new business in Fostoria caters to any breakfast food lover in a "cereal-ously" original way.

"Kids love cereal, adults love cereal, everybody loves cereal. Seems like a win to me," explained One Bowl co-owner Jimmie Zenor.

Freshly opened this week in downtown Fostoria, One Bowl cereal bar is offering just that: cereal on-demand in a sit-down restaurant.

The brainchild of Fostoria natives Jimmie Zenor and Ed Wonder offers more than 100 varieties of the classic breakfast bowls.

"We're trying to get everything that anybody and everybody would like. I've even got Grape Nuts, I don't know who likes them, but we got some Grape Nuts," said Wonder.

After coming up with the business idea from seeing similar spots in larger cities, One Bowl was set to open in this previously vacant storefront back in January.

But the ongoing pandemic pushed contractor work back a few months.

Now, they're open for business Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to around midnight.

"There's some people where it is breakfast at 5 o'clock at night," said Zenor. "They work all night, they sleep all day. You wake up and you want some Apple Jacks, you want whatever you want and we can take care of that,"

They offer much more than simple bowls of cereal. They also offer cereal-infused milkshakes, flurries and even cereal nachos covered in chocolate or fruit.

"You can get any cereal you want in a milkshake or a flurry," said Wonder.

They're also playing around with coffee-cereal creations and may serve hot food in the future.

For now, their family-friendly business model is already a hit for kids and adults alike.

"This is fun! It's something different in Fostoria, there's not much around here. So it brings something else for the kids to come out and they love it," said Megan Brown, who brought her kids in for ice cream.