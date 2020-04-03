TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend in the 419 is jammed pack full of fun things to do. Everything from first Friday celebrations to a train and toy show to Monster Jam! There is fun for all ages and is sure to be another great Go 419 weekend.

THURSDAY

Thursday Night Salsa + Bachata Group Class | Toledo Ballroom | 7 - 8 p.m.

Dance into the weekend with this fun salsa and bachata class at Toledo Ballroom! This class will be a mix of both beginner and intermediate, so no need to be intimated!

No partner is needed. If this is your first class here, they are asking you come 10 minutes early to fill out their welcome sheet.

It is $15 per class or $25 per class for couples.

You can learn more on their website here.

toledo ballroom

FRIDAY

Art Walk - Check it out | Red Bird Arts District Downtown Sylvania | 5 - 8 p.m.

March is here and that means another first Friday in downtown Sylvania. Since March is reading awareness month, their theme is library/books and they are bringing various library programs to the art walk.

You can "check-out" trivia, story time, and video games, in addition to art, music, and food all at the local businesses a part of downtown.

Check out their facebook event page to learn more in the link below.

Adrian First Fridays "Wine about Winter" | Downtown Adrian | 5 - 8 p.m.

Maybe you're done whining about winter and want to start "wine-ing?" Adrian is hosting their first Friday with this month's theme being "wine about winter." Take some time to enjoy walking around downtown Adrian and do some shopping, grabs some dinner, and take in the sights and sounds of the art and music scene.

You can stay up to date with everything they have going on by checking out their event page.

Adrian's first fridays

Monster Jam | Huntington Center | 7 p.m.

Alright, I know you've been waiting for this all year and it's back ... MONSTER JAM. This weekend you can see what is considered the big leagues of motorsports competition. All your favorites will be there: Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco , plus many more performing in the various racing, freestyle, and skills competitions.

Tickets are between $15-$45 and shows start on Friday night and there will be multiple more until Sunday night.

Get your tickets right here.

monster jam

SATURDAY

2020 Seneca County Home & Living Show | Tiffin University | 10 a.m.

Are you looking for something to do this weekend but also can't get that upcoming home renovation off your mind? While you're out and about stop by the Hemminger Center on the Tiffin University campus and see what all there is to see at the Seneca County Home and Living Show. There will be several local vendors, all to help you make your house feel even more like home.

The Home and Living Show will Start Saturday at 10 a.m. and run until Sunday at 4 p.m.

Onesie Bar Crawl | Downtown Toledo | 3 - 9 p.m.

This weekend you won't have to choose between comfort and going out because Saturday night is the onesie bar crawl! You can party downtown Toledo and all in the comfort of your favorite onesie.

Tickets are between $25-$35 and that ticket includes : LED pacifier , flashing LED glasses, candy necklace, great drink specials, exclusive souvenir cup , onesie bar crawl mug and neck lanyard.

Participating bars will be listed on your lanyard and all bars are within walking distance. Registration will be from 3-4 p.m. and check-in will be at the Ye Olde Cock n Bull.

For tickets and more info, check out their website here.

onesie bar crawl





SUNDAY

Pink Boots Society Collaboration Brew Day | Upside Brewing | 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday at Upside Brewing is all about beer and celebrating women- sounds like the perfect combination to me! This brew day is all to bring awareness and elevation to women's role in the beer brewing industry. So come out and celebrate International Woman's Day by drinking some beer and helping support women in brewing.

2020 Greater Toledo Train & Toy Show | Owens Community College SHAC | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

You may be all grown up but that doesn't mean you stopped loving toys! Maybe you are an collector? Or maybe you just want something fun to do with the kiddos? Either way, this is a great event for the whole family. This toy show has over 200 vendors and will showcase just about every train, collectible, and vintage toy you can think of.

Although there's plenty of toys and trains to check out, the fun doesn't stop there! There will be face painting, a free lego play area, a robotic demonstration, Star Force character photo op, and some tasty food.

Admission is $10 from 9-11 a.m. and goes down to $6 after 11 a.m. and kids 12 and under are FREE.

You can check out their website here for more info.

greater toledo train and toy show

Cub Scout Day | Toledo Zoo | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This Sunday you can bring your cubs out to the zoo to see some, well, cubs plus so much more. At Cub Scout Day, you and your scout will attend NOVA. This will entail wild classes, a chance to participate in touchable animal encounters, tour the zoo with a guide, meet with Nova Merit Badge Counselors and complete all requirements to earn NOVA: Wild!

Cub Scouts can attend with their Pack or as an individual with a parent or guardian.

Tickets are $8 for a zoo member scout, $16 for the non-member scout, adults with a zoo membership are free with registration, the non-member cost will be $10.

You can pre-register here.

toledo zoo