This weekend has so much going on; you can learn, help others and celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

ATTENTION: Because of COVID-19 present in the state, some events with large gatherings of people may be canceled or postponed. Please contact the organizer before heading out to the events listed.

THURSDAY

History Happy Hour | National Museum - Great Lakes | 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

UPDATE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED. A NEW DATE HAS NOT YET BEEN SCHEDULED.

Thursday evening take your happy hour with a historic twist. While sipping on your favorite cocktail and enjoying a yummy snack, learn some local history!

This is part of a new series of after-hours History Happy Hours at the National Museum of the Great Lakes, with this happy hour's theme being “The Women Who Made the Great Lakes.” During this unique happy hour experience, you'll hear stories of daring rescues, dangerous shipwrecks, and most of all, trailblazing women.

Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members and include drinks, snacks and open access to the museum after-hours with interactive story-telling. You can get yours from their event page right here.

Hug a Pup | Sylvania Branch Library | 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

UPDATE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED.

Alright, this sounds like exactly what we need to help us finish out the week - puppies! This Hug a Pup event is a way to socialize the puppies in the the Ability Center's Assistance Dogs Program. Stop by the Sylvania Branch Library to learn about the opportunities to foster or sit for the puppies in training.

Want to learn more about this program ? You can check out their website right here.

FRIDAY

Royal Flush Reverse Raffle | Forest View Lanes - Recreation Bar & Grill | 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

When we say royal flush, we mean it quite literally! Help Bedford Community Stadium kick porta-potties to the curb! Mule Muscle, Inc.is on a mission to finally get permanent restrooms built at the stadium. To do this, they are hosting a Royal Flush Reverse Raffle.

Tickets begin at $65 and that includes reverse raffle ticket, buffet dinner and two drink tickets.To get yours and learn more, visit Mule Muscle's website.

Blarney Shamrockin' Shuffle | The Blarney Irish Pub | 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

May the luck of the Irish be with Toledo this weekend as a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD attempt is taking place! Friday evening before St. Patrick’s Day, the Blarney Irish Pub is presenting this annual three-mile “shuffle” and going for a Guinness World Record, “Largest Kilt Race (sports kilt).” You can run or walk and be part of this record-breaking event!

All participants will be chip-timed. The course will be open for one hour after the start.

SATURDAY

Slow Brew at the Zoo | Toledo Zoo | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

UPDATE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL NOV. 1

Here at WTOL, we know how IMPORTANT coffee is - and our friends at the Zoo feel the same! Saturday morning, visit our beloved Toledo Zoo for their first-ever coffee-tasting event. You can sample all the java you can handle from local roasters and coffee shops, indulge in some sweet treats and enjoy the live music.

Tickets for this caffeine-fueled event are $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Head on over to their website to get yours now!

St. Patrick's Day Celebration | McCarthy's Pub | 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

This Saturday, celebrate St. Pat's Day in fowntown Port Clinton! This will be the place to be for all things Irish. There is going to be live music all day, fun trivia every hour, drink and food specials and of course, plenty of that green beer. Plus, you can party with a real leprechaun. Have fun and erin go bragh!

9th-Annual St. Paddy's Day Bash | Alexandria's | 12 p.m. - midnight

If Findlay is a little bit closer, Alexandria's in downtown will be hosting their 9th-annual St. Paddy's Day Bash! Wear your favorite shade of green and enjoy green beer, a full menu, great live music and more!

Don't stay home when you can paint the town green and get lucky in Findlay.

Party for a Playground! | Perrysburg | 7 p.m. - midnight

UPDATE: THIS HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE.

Saturday night is for the kids! Party for a Playground will be held in Perrysburg and it is your chance to help make a big difference to the kids in this area, plus have a lot of fun.

For $40 admission to the party, you get some complimentary adult beverages, food from area restaurants and a performance from The Skittle Bots! Bring your cash or card to partake in different raffles and games.

All the money raised is going to create an all-inclusive playground in Perrysburg.

The party will be at the Graystone Banquet Hall in Perrysburg on River Road

SUNDAY

St. Patrick's Day Hike and Treasure Hunt | Providence MetroPark | 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day a few days early with this befitting activity - a treasure hunt! This nature walk in one of the amazing local metroparks is a great way to spend your Sunday afternoon. While there, walk along the canal towpath to Lock 44. Once you reach Lock 44, the kids will enjoy a treasure hunt as they search for gold coins which can be exchanged inside the Heritage Center for a prize.

Afterwards, you can sip on St. Patrick’s Day punch and check out how they are preparing for the upcoming Spring and Summer seasons!

You will need to register the kids for the treasure hunt, it'll be $3 and you can do that right here.

