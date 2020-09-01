TOLEDO, Ohio — Another great Go 419 weekend is upon us and we have you covered for all things entertaining. There's plenty of local brews, musical theatre, art, and dogs, we are sure to have something for everyone!

POSTPONED: The Perrysburg Winterfest has been postponed until Feb. 21 to Feb. 22 due to inclement weekend weather.

THURSDAY

Bandstand | Stranahan Theatre | 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Fans of musical theatre, this weekend is for you! Starting Thursday night, you can see this great musical from Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler.

You will have multiple opportunities to see this World War 2 era production, the schedule is as follows:

Thursday - 7:30 p.m.

Friday - 8 p.m.

Saturday - 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets here.

FRIDAY

Bud Light Seltzer Launch Party | Huntington Center | 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Bud Light is launching their brand new seltzer, so head downtown to the Huntington Center Friday night to be among the first to try it. During the launch party, you will have the opportunity to try the four flavors in the lineup: lemon lime, strawberry, mango, and black cherry.

For a $40 ticket you get a Walleye game ticket for that evening, 4 Samples, 1 full drink, and the appetizer buffet. The Launch Party event will take place in the Aquarium at the Huntington Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m and feature a live DJ and an all-you-can-eat appetizer buffet.On the buffet you can get meatballs, various chips and dips, cookies, lemonade, assorted Pepsi products & iced water.

Get you tickets here.

Art House Film: Kusama : Infinity | Toledo Museum of Art | 7 - 8:30 p.m.

The screening of Kusama : Infinty explores artist Yayoi Kusama’s journey from a conservative upbringing in Japan to her brush with fame in America during the 1960s (where she rivaled Andy Warhol for press attention) and concludes with the international fame she has finally achieved within the art world. Now in her 80s, Kusama has spent the last 30 years living in a mental institution in Japan.

Tickets are $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers and $4 for students and military.





SATURDAY

Cedar Point Sports Center Grand Opening | Sports Force Park | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

We are still a ways away from riding the millennium force and steel vengeance, but there's still some fun to be had at cedar point! Saturday is the grand opening of their sports center and is sure to keep the fun going all year round. Be among the first to see this beautiful, new facility. The day will be filled with sports, family entertainment, giveaways, and more, plus the schedule is filled with basketball and pickleball games, a kids’ scavenger hunt, raffles, and so much more.

Doors will open at 9:30am. Check out their website for more info here.

Archery and Fireside S'mores | Pearson's Metropark | 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Don't let the cold stop you from enjoying one of Toledo's Metroparks. Get outside and have a fun afternoon of archery, then warm up by the fire with some yummy s'mores! All archery equipment will be provided.

You can register online or call 419-407-9714 to speak with a member of our Customer Service department during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lecture: Sayed Amjad Hussain | Toledo Museum of Art | 2 - 3 p.m.

Interested in world history? Why not spend a Saturday afternoon at this unique lecture learning about some of the history of Pakistan. This lecture is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Anila Quayyum Agha: Between Light and Shadow. Dr. S. Amjad Hussain is Op-Ed columnist for the Toledo Blade and University of Toledo Emeritus Professor of both Humanities and Thoracic/Cardiovascular Surgery.

This is a free event and you can learn more here.

SUNDAY

Paws & Pucks | Huntington Center | 5:15 - 7:45 p.m.

It wouldn't be a Go 419 weekend without something fun going on at the Huntington Center! Things will be a little more furry and a whole lot more lovable during their Paws & Pucks night ! You can bring Fido to the game and help support Lucas Country Canine Care & Control. Tickets for dog owners are $17, and tickets for your furry companion are $5, and 100% of the dog tickets proceeds will go to LC4.