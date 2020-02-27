TOLEDO, Ohio — We have wine, beer and bourbon, but we promise there is much more going on in the 419 this weekend! Maybe you're more interested in planning this year's garden, or taking a look into Toledo's history? Keep reading and explore all the possibilities on how you can Go 419.

THURSDAY

Beards & Bikes Talk | Signature Harley Davidson | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hey bikers, we have a fun idea on how you can spend your Thursday evening in Perrysburg. Their techs are feeling social and bringing out a bike lift to the showroom so you can see them in action! You will have the opportunity to ask any question you can think of. While you're there, why not get a haircut and beard trim? The guys from The Barber 's in Perrysburg will be in offering their services up!

Signature harley davidson

FRIDAY

14th Annual Glass City Beer Fest | Stranahan Theatre | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Beer enthusiasts, rejoice! Friday night is all about the beer. The 14th-annual Glass City Beer Fest will be held at the Stranahan Theatre, and with more than 230 different beers from over 40 breweries, you will surely not get bored!

Besides the beer, there will be different food vendors and live music, plus all of the proceeds will go to Courageous Community Services and NWO Hemophilia Foundation. So there will be beer, food, music, all for a good cause in case you needed any more convincing. Sign me up!

Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door, and $60 for VIP. To purchase your tickets, visit their official website.

glass city beer fest

Evening of Play 2020 | Children's Museum of Findlay | 7 - 10 p.m.

This has been a busy week, and maybe a tad stressful, so you may be looking for ways to relax and cut loose. You can relive your childhood Friday for an evening of play! This is an annual event at the Children's Museum of Findlay, and for one night it is all about the adults.

They will have live music, snacks, a bar, raffle, their signature balloon pop and of course, plenty of chances to play! Now you know where to go Friday night to let your inner child run wild.

SATURDAY

Toledo GROWs Seed Swap | Scott High School | 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

This week we saw plenty of snow on the ground, but we promise you spring is right around the corner! The time to start planning that beautiful garden is now and the Toledo GROWs Seed Swap will be a great place to do just that.

The event is free, and everyone who attends gets five free seed packets! And since this is a seed swap, you can bring some from home to swap. There will also be food, raffles, children’s activities , gardening displays , an informative workshop at 1 p.m. and more.

Toledo GROWs

Battle of the Badges | Savage Arena | 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The second-annual Battle of the Badges is Saturday at the Savage Arena! The Rockets will be playing against Ball State and immediately following the Toledo game, the Toledo Police and Fire departments will play in the Battle of the Badges.

Tickets are $11 and $5 from every ticket sale goes to the charity of each department's choice. While purchasing tickets, make sure to use promo code "POLICE" or "FIRE" to show your support for TPD or TFD.

You can get your tickets here.

Battle of the Badges Sports event in Toledo, OH by Toledo Rockets and 4 others on Saturday, February 29 2020 with 381 people interested and 36 people going.

Hollywood Bourbon Trail | Hollywood Casino | 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

This weekend is filled with beer and wine, but maybe you're in the mood for something else - how about bourbon? If the sound of that catches your fancy, take a trip out to the Hollywood Casino and hit up their Bourbon Trail on Saturday night. You'll have the chance to try out their own unique spin and some classic bourbon cocktails.

This event is $8 and of course, you need to be 21.

Curious about the drinks they'll be featuring? They are as follows:

Jim Beam Stillhouse

Bacon Old Fashioned

Take 2 Grill

Maker Breaker (frozen drink)

Scene

Cherry Lemonade Whiskey

Sequel

Maker's Sour

hollywood casino

Live Music with Moths in the Attic | Taste Wine Bar | 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

What sounds better than some incredible live music and a huge array of different wines? Yeah, I can't think of anything either. Spend your evening on Leap Day at Taste listening to an awesome local band, Moths in the Attic. They'll be playing a great variety of music, including their own original songs.

Taste has 20 different varieties on tap, so while you're enjoying the awesome music and ambiance, you will be able to sip on your favorite wine.

taste

SUNDAY

Acoustics For Autism | Village Idiot | 12 p.m.

You do not want to miss the 13th-annual Acoustics for Autism, a free event for all ages, hosted by Project iAm. This amazing event features more 80 bands, seven stages, food vendors, raffles and a silent auction. Plus, you can bring the whole family! There will be plenty of activities for the kids and a kid's area stage.

Project iAM is an organization that provides support of all kinds to those with autism and their families. Want to learn more about this event and project iAM? You can check them out right here.

Acoustics for Autism 13 Causes event by Project iAm on Sunday, March 1 2020 with 1.9K people interested and 868 people going. 67 posts in the discussion.

100th Anniversary of Old Station 18 | Toledo Firefighters Museum | 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Happy anniversary to Old Station 18! Sunday you can help celebrate this piece of Toledo history. Tour the museum and see all the amazing firefighter relics and learn something new in the process. You can also meet some of the Toledo Firemen and talk to them about the history of TFD.

Check out their website for more info here.

Toledo Firefighter Museum