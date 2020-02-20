TOLEDO, Ohio — FORE! Look out for a fun weekend ahead. We have the Toledo Golf Show, the Perrysburg Winterfest and so much more. We have everything fun in the 419, right here. So the only question is, how will you Go 419?

THURSDAY

2020 Toledo Golf Show Kick-Off Party | Inside the Five | 5 p.m.

This weekend the Toledo Golf Show is in town, so tee things off over at Inside the Five. Besides the tasty brews and fun atmosphere, there will be some incredible door prizes you can win! Denny Schafer from 93.5 FM will be there, so a good time is guaranteed!

FRIDAY

2020 Toledo Golf Show | Sylvania

Tam-O-Shanter | 3 p.m.

Are you eager to get back on the fairway? You can start planning for your golf season by attending the 2020 Toledo Golf Show. You can check out some incredible deals on equipment and apparel, learn about golf simulators, or partake in a chipping contest. Plus there will be tons of giveaways.

The Golf Show begins Friday at 3 p.m. and will wrap up on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $6 in advance and $7 at the door, kids 12 and under are free, as is the parking.

You can check out the full event schedule and learn more on their official website.

Perrysburg Winterfest | Perrysburg | 8 a.m.

The wait is over: the 11th annual Perrysburg Winterfest, which was previously rescheduled, is this weekend! Celebrate what is left of winter, while in downtown Perrysburg, this weekend is packed with fun, wintry events, including an ice carving competition, horse drawn carriage rides, a hot chocolate bar at Suburban Bottle on Saturday, and some fun special events.

Friday is the Brews, Bourbon, and Barbecue event, which includes live music, craft brews, and of course some delicious BBQ. Saturday night is the Apres Ice Ski Mixer, featuring local eats, more entertainment, and a retro ski theme. Tickets for both are $50 per person, per event.

You can learn more on the Perrysburg website.

Boxing Night | Toledo Club | 5:30 p.m. - midnight

Put 'em up, put 'em up... or not. Maybe you'd just prefer to attend Boxing Night at the Toledo Club that's all for a good cause? Thanks to the International Boxing Club, several youth amateur fighters are getting the opportunity to show off their skills in a unique setting.

The evening includes cocktails in the red room, a gourmet dinner, of course some boxing. The dress code will be black tie optional.

Tickets are $85 a piece or $800 for a table of 10.

You can get your tickets online or call 419-243-2200.

Taste of Lenawee Food Festival | Adrian Armory Events Center | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Its Friday night and you're hungry, so why not head over Adrian to sample all the tasty eats the area has to offer at the Lenawee Food Festival. 12 different local restaurants and caterers will be offering up something delicious, so come out and give it all a try!

They will also have live entertainment and cash bar to enjoy while sampling all your tasty treats.

Tickets are $55.

SATURDAY

Winter Chill Out | Cedar Point | 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

We're months away from feeling to wind in our hair while riding the millennium force, but have you ever wonder what Cedar Point is like in the off season? Saturday is your chance to satisfy that curiosity! Take a behind the scenes tour of what all goes on at this Ohio favorite. The day also include lunch, a Q&A presentation with park officials, and a first look at various maintenance and construction projects for the upcoming season.

You can learn more about this event here.

Cookie Lady Wedding Preview Party | The Cookie Lady | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Calling all brides, this one's for you! At both locations of the Cookie Lady on Saturday you can check out their custom wedding cookies and sample the amazing cut-outs! If you like what you see and taste, you'll have the opportunity to get your event in their books and make your big day extra sweet!

Check out the link below for event info and the addresses of both locations.

Family Pool Party | Toledo Club | 12 - 2 p.m.

Saturday might not be a great day to go sit by your local outdoor pool, but luckily you can still get some swim time in at the family pool party at the Toledo Club. Pack up the kids and prepare for some fun!

The pool will be closed for lap swimming while the pool party is going on and healthy snacks will be provided.

$5 per child. Please RSVP on the app or to cmarconi@toledoclub.org

SUNDAY

Survival Skills : Camping Stoves | Wildwood Metropark | 2 - 3:30 p.m.

If you love spending time in the great outdoors, you need to develop survival skills. Sunday afternoon will be a perfect day to get out in one of Toledo's amazing Metroparks and learn something that could save your life. In this workshop you will make and take your own camping stove out of metal cans. After making your stove, you will practice using it to cook a snack!

This workshop is $5 and you can get right here and use code 105512102.

