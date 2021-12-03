Milkster Nitrogen Creamery offers a unique way to create your own ice cream

Milkster uses liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze their ice cream per order, guaranteeing some of the freshest ice cream you've ever had.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new business in west Toledo that offers a unique way to enjoy ice cream.

And, it also offers a chance to make a big difference in the lives of those in need.

"It is essentially the freshest ice cream you can get, because it is made from a liquid to frozen right in front of you," said general manager Megan Gibson.

Milkster Nitrogen Creamery, founded in Michigan, opened its first location in Ohio three weeks ago on Monroe Street.

Inside, you'll discover a whole new way of making your own ice cream creations to order using a cool bit of science.

You first pick your fillings then your ice cream base in liquid form.

That base is put in a stand mixer with liquid nitrogen.

In only a few minutes, the negative-325 degree nitrogen flash-freezes the ice cream into an incredibly smooth dessert.

"It's not developing the ice crystals. So ice crystals in it are very small, they don't have the chance to get larger from sitting in a freezer over time," said Laura.

You have your choice of toppings, including syringe flavor shots.

They also offer an espresso bar with an added ice cream twist.

Every Milkster location in Michigan and now here in Toledo participates in a program called #CupForCup, where proceeds from every ice cream sale go towards the Hope Water Project.

With that funding, the Hope Water Project digs wells for the Pokot people of Western Kenya.

To date, the nonprofit has established more than 100 wells in Kenya and Uganda.

Which should give anyone with a sweet tooth a perfect excuse to be able to do some good while enjoying a sweet treat.

"Every little step adds up to something greater for a greater cause and a greater good. And I'm just really happy and honored to be a part of that," said Laura