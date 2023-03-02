GO 419: Mayberry Ice Cream ready for 2023 season

Mayberry Ice Cream will be open Saturday from 1-8 p.m. The shop will initially be open on weekdays from 4-8 p.m. and will extend its hours in the summer.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — As temperatures begin to rise in anticipation of spring, the demand for ice cream rises, too.

Mayberry Ice Cream has been a staple of Sylvania for decades. Seven years ago, Owner Tiffany Bosch jumped at the opportunity to buy the business since it was one of her favorite places to visit growing up.

"Who doesn't want to own an ice cream shop? It's a lot of fun. It's also an amazing way for us to be supportive of our community." Bosch said. "The soccer teams, the baseball teams that all come in here, we're really connected to the community. And it's really wonderful when you're doing job interviews and the interviewee says, 'I grew up coming here. I now want to serve the kids that love coming here with their families because it happened to me.'"

Like any local ice cream shop, Mayberry is a traditional stop for youth sports teams after a hard-fought game.

It sets itself apart from others, too. It's one of the only ice cream spots in Sylvania that serves hard scoop ice cream from Independent Dairy in Monroe, Michigan.

Along with all of the ice cream products on hand, Mayberry also offers affogatos. Customers can pick from a variety of coffee to pair with ice cream.

"What sets us apart? We have the hard scoop, soft serve, affogato, ice cream cakes and catering," Bosch said. Those all are a little bit unique for Mayberry and for us, so it's nice to have something that is a little bit of a niche."

Mayberry's catering has gained popularity in recent years, Bosch said, bringing the best of the ice cream shop to parties and other get-togethers.

"Catering has taken off for us, we've been doing it about five years now," she said. We almost strictly only do weddings. You know, that's a huge industry, it's a great way for us to interact with more customers, and it's a great way for you to set your wedding apart."

