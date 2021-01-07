Get out and enjoy nature with Lake Erie Adventure Co.

The water and biking rental company was launched to fulfill the demand for more outdoor activities following the pandemic.

HURON, Ohio — If you're looking for a chance to get out and enjoy nature this summer, a new business in Erie County has plenty to offer you on your local getaway.

Tucked away alongside the Huron River in Huron, the Lake Erie Adventure Co. is a new business birthed from the pandemic.

Owner Justin Brady is a die-hard outdoorsman, vacationing as often as he can in National Parks with his family, and he knew people would be biting at the bit to get outside this summer.

"(There is) such a buzz with outdoor recreation, from RVs to kayaking, paddle boarding, and biking. So, that was the final ticker, it's always been a dream of ours to do this," Brady said.

With hourly, half-day, or daily rentals, anyone of any skill level can take to the water in a kayak. They cater to first-timers who may want to try out a body of water or boat launch a little closer to their home.

"We offer launches from our location, but we also offer delivery to different locations to make it more accessible to consumers," Brady said.

If you're really not in the mood for a water-based adventure, they do land-based adventures as well, offering an assortment of bicycles and powered e-bikes.

Lake Erie Adventure Co. has a full store where you can buy your own kayak, bike, and an assortment of outdoor wear.

Brady said they already host yoga on the river every Saturday, will soon start up sunset paddles on Lake Erie, and plan to offer local non-profits an opportunity to use the kayak rentals to raise funds for charity.

"We donate money to the organization of their choice, and basically set up a week-long time slot for them to basically generate as much business as possible to raise those funds," Brady said.

For more information, click here.