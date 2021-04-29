Knueven Creamery bringing dairy farm delicacies to their new storefront in Gilboa

For 3 years, the family-owned dairy farm has sold artisan dairy goods at farmers markets and online, but will soon open their own storefront around Memorial Day.

GILBOA, Ohio — Are you looking for an "udder-ly" amazing milkshake?

Or some artisan cheese that could "moo-ve" you to tears?

Well, one local dairy farm that wants to be the cream of the crop.

Knueven Dairy Farm has been in the Knueven family for four generations.

After restarting the family business in 2003, the siblings felt they wanted to get back to their family's roots. So they downsized their bulk dairy production and began focusing on using their dairy to make artisan goods for the Knueven Creamery.

"125 cows in about 2 hours. So, now we only milk 36 cows, and we milk in about half an hour. That was a big jump back, but a lot of our time goes into the creamery portion of it now," explained Scott Knueven.

Now, Knueven Creamery makes milk, creams, cheeses, butter, and ice cream -- all from grass-fed dairy cows, making a higher quality product over store-bought.

And soon, those products will be sold in their future market in Gilboa where, along with their full array of items, ice cream and handmade toppings will be center stage.

"We'll make out shakes here for you guys using our milk and ice cream, we are going to make our own waffle cones using the flour that we mill at the farm," said Laurie Knueven.

Along with supplying local restaurants, coffee shops and small grocery stores with their dairy products, the creamery began selling online with home delivery options to help stay afloat during the pandemic.

"As long as they spend $20, it's free delivery for Putnam County and the surrounding counties," said Scott.

Knueven Creamery is a mainstay at the Toledo Farmers' Market. Just ask for it by name -- "Kuh-nee-ven."