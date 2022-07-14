GO 419 | Java's Enchanted Bean coffee shop in downtown Fostoria

Co-owner Dionna Brenamen left the insurance industry to create a coffee shat that is also an inclusive gathering space in the community.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Locally-owned businesses continue to open in downtown Fostoria as downtown revitalization has been brewing success.

That includes a brand new coffee shop that opened just a few weeks ago.

Opened the first week of July, Java's Enchanted Bean is already a popular spot for coffee, tea and smoothies.

Co-Owner Dionna Brenamen left her 30 year career in the insurance industry, saying she not only wanted to open a local coffee shop, but also to create a safe gathering place for all, built upon inclusiveness of culture and community.

"So many people from so many different walks of life can get along. And it just feels like this is a place that we're creating, and it's very safe for people to come, and just keep doing that and building on that," said Dionna.

As the weeks go on, Dionna plans on slowly adding more items to the menu including ice cream, and pastries.

She and her husband chose the downtown location for both the beautiful historic architecture and the growing small business community that surrounds it.

"The people that are here are creating an experience for their guests," said Dionna

"It's nice to see that the whole community is buying in and everyone is coming out and supporting our local business," said employee and occasional customer Jaydon Jenkins.

Dionna and her patrons say they love seeing so many people pop in for a cup of coffee before they hit Main Street to continue shopping at locally owned businesses.

"This is a great contribution to Fostoria and downtown. So, we have a lot more traffic downtown now and it's exciting to see everything that is going on downtown," said Nichole Jones who is already considered a regular

"Just a lot of people coming together and truly making that momentum shift another direction. And it's just like anything, if you start focusing on positive, more positive things are going to happen," said Dionna.

Java's Enchanted Bean is open 7 days a week at varying times and will be participating in this Saturday's downtown Fostoria Farmers & Artisan Market.