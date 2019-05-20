TOLEDO, Ohio — About an hour and 15 minutes west of Toledo, you'll find Northwest Ohio's very own candy wonderland.

Spangler Candy Co. has been in Bryan, Ohio, since the late 1800s. It was formally founded in 1906.

Home of the famous Dum Dum suckers, Spangler is a great destination for all ages.

Grandparents and grandchildren alike can ride the The Dum Dums Trolley in sweet awe of the candy secrets kept for decades in the factory.

The 30-minute trolley tour gets you up close and personal, while the museum and store gives you a chance to look at the snapshots throughout time that make up the history of this hidden gem.

There are interactive learning experiences for kids and, of course, free samples of Dum Dums.

The samples are plentiful because 12 million Dum Dums are made each day.

To find out more about the public tours, click here: https://bit.ly/2YHickN

*Sponsored Content