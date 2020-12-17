Fremont's Winter Wonderland celebrates 9 years of holiday lights

This year, visitors will only be able to drive through the exhibit due to COVID-19. But, organizers have added more lights to help make the trip worth it.

FREMONT, Ohio — The Sandusky County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland of lights every holiday season for the last nine years.

The idea started with only 13 displays, after the agricultural board wanted to find a way to engage with the community outside of fair season.

Now, the drive-thru event has grown to include 33 displays, many of which are sponsored and put together by local businesses.

For many, a visit there has become an annual holiday tradition.

"Some of the same people come out and want to see what's new, what's different. Some of the clubs do new displays or something a little different. So yes, it's nice to see familiar faces from around the area, as well as new ones," coordinator Danyelle Lantz said.

A drive through costs $5 per vehicle.

The display runs Monday - Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 - 9 p.m.

The proceeds raised are split between adding more lights, and a scholarship fund for Sandusky County youth who participate in the fair.

But, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting any out of the car activities, organizers made sure more lights were added this year to make the trip worth it.

"We've missed out on the interaction of handing out hot chocolate and cookies, we've always done a craft show. So, due to COVID, we did 100% drive-thru, but we've added extra nights so guests can come through at their convenience," Lantz said.

The hope is with so many plans needing to be changed this year, that the Winter Wonderland in Fremont can at least help area families and friends get together for some quality holiday cheer.

"We can't go see Santa, but we can come out and enjoy the lights and see what others have put together," Lantz said.