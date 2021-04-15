Elida Candle Company offers hand poured, soy-based candles in hundreds of scents

The previously online-only business opened their first storefront in downtown Findlay in September 2020.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Are you looking for a "lit" Mother's Day gift?

Or maybe a de-light-fully scented home fragrance?

The Elida Candle Company was founded by Diane and Mark Yonut in 2011 in Elida.

After moving to Findlay two years ago for Mark's job, Diane was looking for a new manufacturing location for their online and wholesale candles.

Then, she found a prime location in downtown Findlay and decided it was time to open a proper storefront as well. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, they opened in September 2020.

"We had challenges finding product and everything, from the shelving units which were on back order, and it was an interesting time to do that. But it's been actually very nice, the Findlay community has been really supportive," said Diane.

Now their shop is filled with their handmade, soy-based scented candles, wax melts and home fragrances, along with some local artists' work as well.

They are constantly rotating in seasonal and themed products for upcoming special occasions like Mother's Day.

"We have over 200 fragrances, so there's something for everyone here, absolutely," said Diane.

They also offer a loyalty card where with each candle purchase, you get a stamp and after five candle purchases you get a 16 oz. candle for free.

This Friday and Saturday only, you'll get double stamps with each candle purchase.

Along with Mark and Diane, Elida Candle Company employs five people, but they are looking to hire more help as their online, wholesale and store business grows from more and more people enjoying the benefits of these handmade candles.

"Our candles are pure soy. Our fragrances are clean fragrances that are phthalate free, so it's a healthy product. You will not get that black soot. It burns all the way down and scented top to bottom," explained Diane. "So I feel like we have a really good product."