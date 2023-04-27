GO 419: Defiance Bicentennial Celebration

The riverside city started as a trading community around Fort Defiance 200 years ago and will celebrate its bicentennial on Friday.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A key piece of northwest Ohio history will be celebrating its bicentennial Friday.

When General Anthony Wayne established a fort in 1794 at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers saying "I will defy the English, Native Americans and all the devils in Hell to take this Fort," the name Fort "Defiance" stuck.

Afterward, a trading community grew around the fort, eventually becoming an official town in 1823.

Now, city leaders are ready to celebrate the bicentennial of the river-side community, beginning with a free event at the Defiance Auditorium at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28.

"It will be a commemorative presentation where we will hear a lot about the history of Defiance, we will hear about how we came to be, and kind of where we look to go in the future," Kirstie Mack, Executive Director at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau said.

"I was born in Defiance, raised in Defiance, raising my family in Defiance," Jessica West, Marketing and Events Manager for the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, said. " So, it's a part of pride to be a part of this bicentennial committee, celebrating our history, celebrating our present and looking forward to our future."

Mayor Mike McCann says the future of the city looks bright, with economic growth following the completion of the "Fort to Port" expansion of US-24.

And they have plenty to offer anyone who is looking for a great place to live.

"We've got great schools, we've got a great fire department, great police department. It's just all here in a very, very small package of just a little over 17,000 people," McCann said.