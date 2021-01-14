Buff City Soap to open second location in Toledo on Saturday

The grand opening of Buff City Soap at the new Secor Rd. location will feature free soap for a year to the first 50 people through the door.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Buff City Soap is a must-visit shop in Holland, and now, the owners are ready to open a second location in Toledo.

The store will become yet another business to move into the Secor Rd. development near Whole Foods in west Toledo.

After having a great 2020 for sales, the owners of Buff City Soap were prepared to expand outside of the shop's single storefront in Holland.

Starting this Saturday, Buff City Soap Toledo will be offering handmade, plant-based soaps, bath bombs, and other popular products from one of the busiest commercial districts in the Greater Toledo area.

"We're very excited to be in this area just with the different businesses that are here, with Whole Foods right here, Jersey Mike's, Barry Bagels; we're very excited to be in this area with them," general manager Ashley Lowry said.

Lowry said that once all COVID-19 protocols are eventually lifted, they have plenty of space for folks to sign up for a DIY session, where they can get together and make their very own soaps and bath bombs.

The expansion is also creating 10-15 new jobs, and Buff City Soap is still looking to fill some of those new positions.

Throughout the pandemic, curbside pickup has been available for those uncomfortable going inside.

"You can call the store and we're able to take payment over the phone for you. We'll have it all set, you call us when you get here and we'll run it out to the curb for you," Lowry said.

The new store will hold a "Grand Opening Weekend" event starting on Saturday, with prizes and discounts.

"Actually, the first 50 people through the door will get free soap for a year, so we will be handed out those cards. And we're also doing 20% off," Lowry said.