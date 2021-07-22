B.E.S.T. Taco Shop and Breakfast Spot opens in downtown Tiffin

Owner Jeff Snavely says he has been planning to open a taqueria in Tiffin for 2 years.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A new family-owned business says it is now offering the B-E-S-T tacos in the Tiffin area.

Tiffin native Jeff Snavely decided two years ago that Tiffin needed a taqueria. And now his B.E.S.T. Taco Shop and Breakfast Spot is offering fresh made tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

And the name isn't just a statement for how good Snavely thinks the food is.

"Bacon, eggs, and street tacos," Snavely said. "So, the initial idea I came up with was to offer a breakfast spot and a shop kind of in the same place."

In the mornings, they serve a classic breakfast along with plenty of breakfast tacos, burritos and more. Then at lunch they transition to a full taqueria menu alongside queso flights and dessert.

And Snavely made sure the menu offers plenty of options for alternative diets, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten or dairy free.

"That was a big focus of ours when we opened this place up," he said. "We wanted to make sure you had those options out there. So you'll see that I work each day to add more to the menu, try new things out. We're taking feedback from everyone, just trying to grow and learn each day."

And to help cover the additional costs of opening a new business, and to help cover a big empty wall, Snavely is offering decorative calaveras for local businesses to sponsor and decorate.

After a soft opening in May, B.E.S.T Taco Shop held a ribbon cutting last week in their downtown Tiffin location.

Snavely says having a downtown location was always his plan, seeing how much the area has grown over the years.