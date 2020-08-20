After only 8 years, Bailiwick's Coffee Co. already a downtown Tiffin staple

Every ounce of coffee served at Bailiwick's is roasted in house.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Can't live without coffee? Thankfully, there are plenty of places in Northwest Ohio to get your caffeine fix.

And if you've driven or taken a walk through downtown Tiffin over the last 8 years, you've probably caught a whiff of what one particular business is brewing.

That's why Bailiwick's Coffee Company has become a staple in the community.

Step into the shop on the corner of Washington and Perry Streets and you'll notice, aside from the robust coffee menu, the sound and smell of coffee beans roasting.

Owner and coffee chemist Jessica Wirth says her business did so well in the first 2 years of operations, that she was able to expand to roasting her own beans.

Now, every ounce of coffee served at Bailiwick's is roasted in house.

"We have about 9 different origins of coffee, which translates into almost a near infinite amount of blends and flavoring," said Jessica

Jessica says they go through about 120 to 150 pounds of beans a week.

Meaning their coffee is guaranteed to have been brewed within a week or 2 of being served, while store-bought brands were more than likely brewed at least 6 months ago.

And roasting in house allows Jessica to have full control of the coffee's flavor profile by manipulating the roasting time, temperature and air flow.

"My job as a profile roaster is to bring out the natural characteristics of the region that it's grown. Very similar to wine and the different types of grapes and the different soil," said Jessica

Jessica says the success of her own business is in direct relation to the growth and revitalization of downtown Tiffin, and she is excited to continue to be a part of the economic success.

"The downtown landscape of Tiffin looked a lot different when we first opened, a lot of empty storefronts. So, it's been really amazing to be a part of Tiffin's growth and to be here and to see it," said Jessica

Bailiwick's offers their coffee in retail bags in their shop, and at certain northwest Ohio retailers.