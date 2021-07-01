Axe Ventura brings new experience to Findlay

After opening their first location in Ann Arbor last year, owners said they're ready to expand into Ohio, even amid the pandemic

FINDLAY, Ohio — The coronavirus has caused grief for many business owners, as they are left to wonder how they will fair once the pandemic is through. But, an Ann Arbor-based company has decided to move forward, and is expanding into northwest Ohio.

Anthony Taylor and Shannon Kozyra went axe throwing for the first time three years ago and immediately knew they wanted to bring that business model to Ann Arbor, Mich. by opening Axe Ventura.

After being open for nearly a full year there, they are already expanding.

Last month, after a soft opening, the two officially opened their second location in Findlay in the former Finder's record shop storefront downtown.

"We think that it's a great way for families to spend time together, for friends to get together," Kozyra said.

Originally from Kenton, Ohio, the couple has fond memories of the Flag City growing up.

After visiting Findlay and seeing the uptick in economic development, they said it was a no-brainer to bring axe throwing to the growing Hancock County community.

"Findlay has an amazing downtown demographic. The city has done so much work in that area, and a lot of people who really believe in Findlay have spent a lot of time creating a very cool downtown," Kozyra said.

Their five ax-throwing bays can host a group of up to nine people, plus an "ax master" who is on-hand to help beginners and run the throwing competition.

The couple also plans to host leagues and tournaments.

To ensure their patrons stay safe during the pandemic, Axe Ventura is making sure groups don't intermingle - meaning, you should be competing only with the people you came in with.

Kozyra said she knows it's a difficult time to run a business based on social interactions during a global pandemic, but the owners are confident they can soldier through this difficult time, and eventually operate at full capacity.

"We believe in it, and we know that COVID will eventually take care of itself and Findlay will still be there," Kozyra said.