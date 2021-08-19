New sport and social club set to open in west Toledo for adults 35 and older

A35 Sport and Social Club will initially offer basketball, volleyball and soccer for leagues and walk-in open gyms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Staying active is important for your long term health.

But are those of us in the slightly older generation really expected to keep up with teens and 20-somethings?

Brad Mossing says he much prefers playing competitive sports over weight lifting and running to stay in shape. But as he gets older and responsibilities add up, including running his own flooring business, that's gotten to be more difficult.

"But it's hard to get people together, and most of the adult leagues around town you don't start playing until 9, 10, 11 o'clock at night," Mossing said. "So once you're an adult, you gotta get up to go to work in the morning, it's tough."

Which is why for years he dreamed of a sport and social club catered specifically to adults 35 and up. After the business plan fell through right as the pandemic began last year, Brad and his wife are now ready to open their business - A35 Sport and Social Club.

Initially they will be offering the standard sports that you'd expect at any sports and social club; basketball, volleyball, and soccer. But Brad said they're always willing to add more sports if there's enough demand.

They'll offer three plans at first: Walk-ins for open gym at $10, Monthly $20 memberships to sign up for leagues, and a grab bag Thursday, where each week they'll host a different sport or activity.

They've been renovating a business property in west Toledo since July and are nearly ready to open.

"This is going to be the common area, we've got some lockers over there," Brad said while giving WTOL a tour. "That is for basically members to come in if they're coming straight from work, they can throw their stuff in there, throw a padlock on it. We have two changing rooms coming in that we're renovating right now."

A35 will be holding a grand opening event Aug. 28th at its Marine Road location with an open house, light drinks and some friendly competition.