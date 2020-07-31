GloBall Golf now open in Bowling Green

The new recreation spot moved into a formerly vacant storefront inside of the Woodland Mall last week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Are you tired of putt-ering around during this pandemic with nothing to do?

Well, it's time for a stroke of luck. There's a new business in Bowling Green that can glow up your evening.

"The truth is, I just got tired of hearing my teenagers say there's nothing to do in Bowling Green," said Jason Shawberry, owner of GloBall Games, LLC.

And that is how GloBall Golf was born.

Jason Shawberry, who also owns the Alehouse Grill located at the Woodland Mall, moved into the neighboring storefront and transformed the space into a technicolor putt-putt wonderland.

Inspired by cosmic bowling, Jason felt the modern touch would be a bigger draw for people than traditional, outdoor mini golf.

Tee times are available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

And, they are offering the space to host parties as well.

"But we do have this space right here, which is our 19th Green. It can be rented for small birthday parties. And we actually have a rather large party room out back that holds about 24 folks. And then on Mondays and Wednesdays we can do complete facility rentals for corporate events and larger parties," said Shawberry

Jason says this is not only a great addition for the Bowling Green area, but a win for the struggling Woodland Mall as well. Because, as bigger businesses are leaving behind the shopping mall business model, it's opening up the storefront space for local business owners to take advantage of.

"There are entrepreneurs in the area who want to do things, really cool things. And I would just like to get the word out, like I did at my grand opening and things like that, that the Woodland Mall is a great place for a young entrepreneur who doesn't need a lot of overhead to start off with to look into," said Shawberry

During the coronavirus pandemic, GloBall Golf is asking you to schedule your tee times in advance either calling ahead, or online on their Facebook page.