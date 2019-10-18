TOLEDO, Ohio — Chili. Doughnuts. Local beer. What else could you ask for on a fall day?

The Glass City Rollers - Toledo's premier flat-track roller derby team - deliver all of that and more on Saturday with their first ever Chili Cook-off at Zunk Park. The roller derby squad is looking to the chili cook-off as a fundraiser for the next season.

You can enjoy Holey Toledough doughnuts, local craft beer from Maumee Bay Brewing and Wild Side Brewing Company and sample each skater's secret chili recipe, then vote for your favorite. Bring your own blanket and chair to Zunk Park, 3448 142nd St. in Toledo, between noon to 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 to sample and $15 for a sample and two beers. Cash only.

There will also be kids games, music and a 50/50 raffle.