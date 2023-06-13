Glass City Jazz Week, JazzFest performers, venues and dates announced

The free, week-long celebration of live jazz begins in August. Performances will take place throughout Toledo leading up to the main event at Glass City Metropark.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A summer celebration of a music genre with deep roots in the Glass City is returning for its second year.

Organizers announced the return of the Glass City JazzFest at Glass City Metropark during a media conference Tuesday afternoon. The Glass City Metropark will host the main event, again bringing live jazz to the backdrop of the city's skyline for its second year.

Along with the new additions at the Metropark, the festival will have some new additions of its own.

A full week of live jazz at venues throughout Toledo will lead up to the Glass City JazzFest. Just like the main event, all of it is free.

Toledo Jazz Week kicks off Aug. 7, at the Peacock Cafe on Monroe Street. From there, the tunes carry on Aug. 8, at The Toledo Spirits Company; Aug. 9 at The Bay Restaurant & Nightclub; Aug. 10 at Manhattan's; and finally, Aug. 11 at Lucille's Jazz Lounge.

Times and performances for Toledo Jazz Week are yet to be announced.

Glass City JazzFest will cap off the celebration of Toledo's rich history of jazz on Aug. 12. Genres range from traditional to Latin fusion, smooth jazz and more.

Toledo's Mike Miller & Friends will open with a performance at noon, Sammy Deleon y Orquesta brings a salsa and Latin jazz flair at 1:30 p.m., multi-talented Toledo-based singer/songwriter/actress Ramona Collins takes the stage at 3 p.m., Toronto-based electro-jazz duo Four80East follows at 4:30 p.m., saxophonist Jeanette Harris and multi-Billoard-charting artist/guitarist David P Stevens share the stage at 6 p.m., and Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz-pioneer keyboardist Jeff Lorber finishes the evening at 7:30 p.m.

Glass City JazzFest runs from noon until sunset at the Glass City Pavilion at Glass City Metropark and is free and open to the public.

Toledo Jazz Week venues and dates:

Aug. 7, at Peacock Cafe, 2007 Monroe St.

Aug. 8, at The Toledo Spirits Company, 1301 N. Summit St.

Aug. 9 at The Bay Restaurant & Nightclub, 18 Main St.

Aug. 10 at Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer, 1516 Adams St.

Aug. 11 at Lucille's Jazz Lounge, 1447 N. Summit St. Suite C

Glass City JazzFest lineup:

Noon - Mike Miller & Friends featuring Deborah Gardner

1:30 p.m. - Sammy Deleon y Orquesta

3 p.m. - Ramona Collins

4:30 p.m. - Four80East

6 p.m. - Jeanette Harris & David P Stevens

7:30 p.m. - Jeff Lorber

For more information, visit the Glass City JazzFest website at this link.