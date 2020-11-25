Get Hosed Apparel ready for grand opening of new retail space

For six years, the firefighter accessory shop has been an online-only business. Now, they've grown enough to move into a proper brick and mortar location.

LINDSEY, Ohio — A locally-owned business with a large online following is ready to take the next big step, just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Three years ago we told you about Get Hosed Apparel, an online business started by volunteer firefighter Jay Ernsberger.

Jay figured out how to repurpose old fire fighting equipment and up-cycle the material into new accessories like radio straps, wallets and duffle bags.

Since then, his business has tripled. It was time to upgrade to a bigger facility and recently, Get Hosed Apparel did just that.

"When we were in Helena, you were in our two and a half car garage. And now we're in a 32'' x 40'' building that's big enough to handle all of our manufacturing, plus a retail spot," said Jay.

Now, along with an expanded shop, Get Hosed Apparel has a dedicated storefront near the village of Lindsey in Sandusky County.

Along with all of their established products, they are now also offering multiple products from other firefighter-owned businesses in house.

"So if firemen who are local are looking for a flashlight, helmet flashlights and stuff like that, we have those things in store that they can just come in and get, and there's not a lot of places in northwest Ohio that you can do that," explained Staci Ernsberger, co-owner of Get Hosed Apparel.

With the move into a bigger workspace, Jay says they will not only be able to produce more product, but will have the space to bring in bigger equipment to produce their accessories faster.

"Always trying to get the product out quicker. Because in this day and age, everybody wanted it yesterday with Amazon and stuff. So with me sitting here telling somebody a custom item is going to be 4, 5, 6 weeks... They get it, but they hope to get it quicker. So, that's our ultimate goal," said Jay.

Get Hosed Apparel will be holding their store's grand opening on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then hold special opening weekend hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

During normal hours, store capacity will be limited to 5 customers. Masks are required for entry, with no exceptions.