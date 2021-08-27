German American Festival returns with music, dancing, fun and food

After a year off, the German American Festival is back. The weekend-long event has drawn people in from all over the country to celebrate.

OREGON, Ohio — Hundreds showed up to Oakshade Grove to celebrate the return of the German American Festival Friday.

Maria Sala came across the country to be here.

"I'm a German, that's one reason, and it's just the music, the food. Fantastic," Sala said.

She didn't let a small detail, like currently living in Sacramento, get in the way of celebrating her roots with her family.

"This is beautiful, perfect, we've got clouds so it's not real, real sunny, and fantastic," Sala said.

Chris Vogelpohl came in with quite the crowd.

After more than 50 years of making the annual event, it's now a multi-generational celebration.

"It's a family tradition, it goes back to my grandparents. They came from Germany and came every year. In fact, they lived right across the street here," Vogelpohl said.

It's made him an expert on one of the event's biggest draws: the food.

"The brats, the wienerwurst, the bratwurst with the sauerkraut... try some pancakes," Vogelpohl said.

For the adults, he recommends topping it off with one of the 30 options for an ice-cold beer.