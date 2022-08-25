The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022

OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022.
The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar."
Location
Event
Oak Shade Grove
3624 Seaman Road, Oregon Ohio
Parking
- 70 acres of parking are available
- Parking areas can be entered from Starr Avenue, Corduroy Road or Seaman Street
- "People movers" are available to transport visitors from parking areas to festival grounds in golf carts
- Parking also available at Starr Elementary School, Fassett Middle School and Clay High School lots (east lot)
- Shuttles will run from the above lots to festival grounds
- Handicapped parking available directly in front of festival grounds on Seaman Road, car must include handicapped parking sticker/sign
- A parking map can be viewed here.
Shuttles will run from Toledo to festival grounds for $10. Shuttle tickets include free parking at a pick-up lot and drop-off at the location.
To view a list of shuttle locations and departure times, click here.
Days & Times
- Friday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets
Festival
- Single day - $9
- Two-day pass - $15
- Three-day pass - $20
- Children under 12 receive free admission when accompanied by an adult
Food & Beverage
- One ticket - 50 cents
- For context, a bratwurst in 2021 cost 11 tickets, or $5.50
Transportation
- Single day shuttle pass - $10
- Two-day shuttle pass - $18
Festival tickets are still available for purchase online and at the gate. Food and beverage tickets are no longer available for online purchase.
Food & Beverage
What to eat
- Bratwurst - German-style sausage that comes in a variety of flavors and styles, including jalapeno, cheddar and smoked
- Schnitzel - breaded, tenderized slice of meat, served on a Kaiser roll
- Potato pancakes - potatoes, carrots and onions mashed up and fried, German-style (which have a strained relationship with local refrigerators and fires)
- Swiss Bäckerei - Swiss-style bakery with imported cheeses, breads and meats. Homemade pastries are also available here.
- Chicken - prepared in a maxi-cooker to ensure each piece is perfectly cooked
- Potato salad - done German-style, with vinegar and pickles
- Pommes Frites - fries
- And more, including pickles, sauerkraut balls, cake, ice cream, pretzels and funnel cakes.
What to drink
Although Germany is well-known for its brats and pretzels, it is perhaps equally well-known for its beer. For the beer-drinkers among us, the GAF does not disappoint in the category of adult beverages. If you prefer other types of libations, they've got you covered, too.
- 54 beers are available
- 13 beers on tap, including three varieties from Earnest Brew Works
- 41 packaged beer varieties
- Four malt beverage, including Mike's Hard Lemonade
- Seven wines
- Pepsi products and soft drinks
- Three featured cocktails
- A German flag layered drink (black, red and yellow)
- German Chocolate Cupcake
- Gummi Bear Drink (gummi bears at the bottom)
Alcohol sales cease at midnight on Friday and Saturday. Alcohol is available on Sunday.
For a full list of food and drinks, click here.
Events & Competitions
Friday
6:45 p.m., Weingarten: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe, the Toledo-based Bavarian Sports Club performs a German dance while chopping wood in rhythm with music
6:45 p.m., Schwabenhalle: Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe, a Toledo-based traditional German dance group
7:30 p.m., Arena: Stein-lifting competition. See who can hold a beer stein the longest!
8 p.m., Main Stage: Opening ceremony, held immediately after the parade through the festival grounds
8:45 p.m., Schwabenhalle: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
Saturday
2 p.m., Soccer Field: Black Forest Rovers vs. Windsor FC, ein Fußball game!
2:45 p.m., Weingarten: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arena: Swiss stone-throwing competition
3:45 p.m., Weingarten: Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe
4:45 p.m., Schwabenhalle: Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe
4:45 p.m., Weingarten: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
7:30 p.m., Arena: Stein-lifting competition
7:45 p.m., Schwabenhalle: Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe
7:45 p.m., Weingarten: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
Sunday
10:30 a.m., Schwabenhalle: German language worship service
1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., Arena: Hummel look-alike contest
1:45 p.m., Weingarten: Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe
1:45 p.m., Schwabenhalle: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
2:45 p.m., Weingarten: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
2:45 p.m., Schwabenhalle: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., Arena: Swiss stone-throwing competition
3:45 p.m., Schwabenhalle: Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe
3:45 p.m., Weingarten: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
5:45 p.m., Weingarten: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
6:45 p.m., Weingarten: Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe
6:45 p.m., Schwabenhalle: D'Holzhacker Baum Schuhplatter Gruppe
Music & Bands
Friday
6 p.m. - midnight, Main Stage: Phenix
6 p.m. - midnight, Weingarten: Jay Fox and the Jammin' Germans
6 p.m. - midnight, Schwabenhalle: Alpine Blast Trio
Saturday
2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Main Stage: Enzian
2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weingarten: Culkar-Golob Band
2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Scwabenhalle: Polish American Concert Band
2p.m. - 6 p.m., Festival grounds: Strolling musicians - Peggy Mueller & Friends; Alpentrio Grubelsdorfer
7 p.m. - midnight, Main Stage: Phenix
7 p.m. - midnight, Weingarten: Jay Fox and the Jammin' Germans
7 p.m. - midnight, Schwabenhalle: Alpine blast Trio
Sunday
Noon- 4 p.m., Main Stage: Culkar-Golob Band
Noon- 4 p.m., Weingarten: Alpine Blast Trio
Noon- 4 p.m., Schwabenhalle: Deutschmeister German Band
1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festival grounds: Strolling musicians - Peggy Mueller & Friends; Alpentrio Grubelsdorfer
4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Main Stage: Phenix
4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Weingarten: Jay Fox and the Jammin' Germans
Fun & Games
Fair rides and games for families are present on festival grounds. Per the GAF Facebook page, kids can paint glass coasters from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday to celebrate the International Year of Glass!
Don't forget das Glockenspiel! See a cuckoo clock come to life with dancers above the main stage.
54th Annual German-American Festival
Other important info
The G.A.F. listed an FAQ on their Facebook page that visitors should be aware of.
- Q: Can I bring my pet dog?
- A: No
- Q: Are their ATMs onsite?
- A: No
- Q: Do you take credit cards?
- A: Yes
- Q: Can I use old food/bev tickets?
- A: No
- Q: Do I have to buy tickets online?
- A: No
- Q: Is there a VIP area this year?
- A: No
- Q: Are there rides for kids this year?
- A: Yes
- Q: Is there a lost and found?
- A: Yes
- Q: Do you refill boots/pitchers?
- A: Yes
Fun facts!
- The GAF's mascots, racoons Moritz and Mitzi, were adopted after the city of Oregon, Ohio, where the festival is held, named Rocky the Racoon their city mascot. The city adopted the racoon as their city mascot in 2007 to commemorate Oregon's 50th year as a city. Racoons were common in Oregon during the time of the Great Black Swamp.
- Sauerkraut does not mean "angry cabbage" as is sometimes circulated online. "Sauer" can mean angry, just as "sour" in English can mean both the flavor and someone's temperament. In this case, "sauer" refers to the sour flavor of fermented cabbage. The German word for cabbage is "Kohl," while "Kraut" means herb. So literally-speaking, Sauerkraut means "sour herb."
- Although the G.A.F. is not an Oktoberfest celebration, it does resemble it. Oktoberfest is a 17-day festival in Germany that--despite its name--begins in mid-September and ends in the first few days of October. In 2014, Munich's famous Oktoberfest served 1.7 million gallons of beer.
- There are two German words for potato: "die Kartoffel," which is the most well-known, and "der Erdapfel," which is more common in southern Germany. Like sauerkraut, this one's literal translation is somewhat misleading: "earth apple."
Recap from G.A.F. 2021