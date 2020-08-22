Georgjz419 to air Toledo Pride simulucast, offer live entertainment after-Pride celebration

While this year's Toledo Pride celebration will be a lot different than before, there are still some things that will remain the same.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just like with many other events, this year’s Toledo Pride celebration will look a lot different than before.

Usually Toledo’s annual Pride Celebration brings in thousands to come together and celebrate. But this year, safe spaces like Georgjz419 in uptown, will be airing a two-hour program called "Pride on the Inside," produced by the organization Toledo Pride.

“We will make sure that social distancing happens by having a side set up for our ASL community as well. As well as seven other TVs set up for our viewing public space throughout the bar and obviously following the social guidelines like we normally do," said Mike Young, the entertainment director at Georgjz419.

Mike and owner of Georgjz, George Thompson said even though changes like having limited people inside the bar will be implemented, there will be some things that will remain somewhat the same this year for guests who enjoy live entertainment.

“After the show, we will also conclude with a live show out here in the parking lot where we’ve been doing parking lot parties and shows for about two to three months," Young said. "Entertainment that we have here, the host of the virtual Pride on the Inside happens to also be our host on the outside. So there’s some consistency with what they would’ve seen live, as well as what they will see live.”

Staff at Georgjz will block off its parking lot and set up tables and chairs that are six feet apart, while practicing safe and social distancing. It's something staff says guests have been pretty good about.

“On the mic we say ‘we enjoy doing these shows for you. I believe were the only safe space in Ohio to do a show like this. We ask that you maintain your safe and social distancing practices so we can continue to do these shows,’ and they really do respect it," said Young.

The simulcast starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. and will be shown at Hamburger Mary's by the Docks and Casey’s in west in Toledo.

Following the weeked's celebration, Georgjz will be holding a raffle called "Five for Pride" starting Monday Aug. 24.

"It's $5 for a ticket for a large selection of donations that people have given us. It's a large collection of giveaways such as gift certificates, beer-related, liquor-related items," said Thompson. "There are plenty of prizes to go around. Everything has not been collected yet, but follow us on Facebook and you'll see more and more stuff that's donated and hopefully everyone will participate."