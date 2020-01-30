SYLVANIA, Ohio — A Toledo staple is branching out after 34 years in business.

Georgio's Cafe International has a reputation in the city's downtown for its high quality seafood and an atmosphere that seamlessly blends family with refined cuisine.

Now, after three decades, the family-owned restaurant is broadening its scope in a tentative deal with the folks over at 5th Street Pub to take over its Monroe Street location.

The new restaurant called "Georgio's Grill" will feature lighter fare, but with all the heart of its fine dining predecessor. The menu has a wide range of classic sandwiches, pasta, pizza with from-scratch dough and a short list of shareable desserts, including homemade gelato by kitchen manager Anthony Kamilaris.

"We're really excited to branch out for the first time," Anthony Kamilaris said. "And we're ready to bring the quality of Georgio's downtown over to Monroe Street."

Anthony is the son of George Kamilaris and the nephew of Chris Kamilaris, the owners of Georgio's downtown. He's been working under his family for years and is ready to take on the new challenge.

Georgio's Grill will be run by Anthony, his cousin Andreas Kamilaris and current Georgio's head chef Carrie Foster.

While the exact date for the Georgio's Grill grand opening hasn't been set in stone, the family is hoping to get things going by early next week.

