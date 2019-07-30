TOLEDO, Ohio — If you can’t wait until the August 22 to experience the German-American Festival, you don’t have to! Come to the Festbier Launch Party this Friday!

At the party, be the first to try the new beer brewed exclusively for the German-American Festival.

Created by Earnest Brew Works, the beer honors the Black Forest Region of Germany and offers a chocolate-cherry aftertaste. At the festival, it will be featured alongside the 50 other beers GAF already has.

If beer isn’t your thing, you can still take advantage of the perfect weather and relax on the patio of Black Forest Café. Enjoy the live band and samples of German food.

The party starts at 5:30 the fun continues until 11:00 p.m.

Come to the German-American Festival from August 22-25 to see more live bands, eat more German food, and drink more beer.



