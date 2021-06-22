Imagination Station giving away STEAM learning kits and meals Friday

Imagination Station partners with COSI, Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank and others to distribute 1,000 learning kits and meals to families.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo’s Imagination Station has teamed up with the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), based in Columbus, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank, State of Ohio, other museums, cultural organizations and local officials to distribute free STEAM kits and meals on Friday. Meals will be provided by the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank.

This distribution event is part of the statewide Ohio Distance Learning Initiative. The program is an innovative effort led by COSI along with statewide museums, meal providers, libraries, and cultural institutions, to deliver 50,000 free, hands-on science kits called Learning Lunchboxes.

These boxes are designated to be distributed alongside meal programs and provide five activities aligned with Ohio’s learning standards. The Learning Lunchboxes are themed and promote science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM), culture, history, and more.

Visit Erie Street Market, at 525 North Market Street on Friday between 9-11 a.m. to receive a free Learning Lunchbox and family meal. There is a limited quantity and distribution will continue while supplies last.