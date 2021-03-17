Tiffin city pool, park programs free in 2021

Tiffin residents will be offered free admission or registration to most of the Parks and Recreation Department's programming following the pandemic.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin has found a way to give back to the community after the devastation of 2020.

"We decided we wanted this year to be extra special, and to try to do things throughout the community to go above and beyond giving people things to do once we're back to normal," Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz said.

After not opening the city pool, and closing most parks due to the pandemic last year, Tiffin leaders announced admission to the pool and registration for park programs would be free for all residents.

Montz said the city can afford it thanks to an increase in income tax last year.

Only the city's tennis, golf and equestrian camps will need to collect a fee from participants.

The city is also planning to spend more money on its Independence Day celebration.

Montz said the city is trying to do its part in helping people, not only get back to"normal," but to also help everyone celebrate the collective sacrifice they all made.

"We're looking for each and every way that we here, as the city's administration, can give back to the residents and make 2021 a much more enjoyable, memorable in a good way, year for our Tiffin residents," Montz said.

The Tiffin city pool opens its 2021 season on Memorial Day.

Tiffin city residence can register for their free pool pass, and sign up for park programs and leagues online on April 5.