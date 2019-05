TOLEDO, Ohio — Bring the kids, blankets and lawn chairs -- it's time for summer movie nights in Toledo!

These three, free movie nights will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a live DJ, and food concessions then the movie will start right at 9 p.m.

All events are weather dependent:

June 13 at Savage/City Park.

July 11 at Joe E. Brown Park

August 8 at Ottawa Park

Questions? Call (419) 245-3388 or email chelsey.labadie@toledo.oh.gov.