Union members to receive free Museum of the Great Lakes admission this Labor Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's own National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) will offer free admission to current and retired union members on Labor Day, which lands on Sept. 5 this year.

Each free ticket includes museum admission, as well as entrance to the complex's museum ship, the Col. James M. Schoonmaker. In addition, visitors can also participate in "Freighter Golf," the museum's annual hole-in-one golf challenge featuring two putting greens aboard the ship. The putting experience coincides with Toledo's golf tournament, the Dana Open, which tees off Thursday. Freighter Golf is included in admission.

Museum officials said the free admission day is to honor American workers and labor history.

“The museum recognizes the importance of honoring the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States,” museum Executive Director Chris Gillcrist said in a press release.

Union members and retirees can obtain free admission tickets in-person or online, but will need to provide proof of union membership upon arrival.

Non-union members can attend the museum for the following prices:

Adults (18-64) -- $17 (Museum & Ship) / $11 (Museum only)

Seniors (65+) -- $16 (Museum & Ship) / $10 (Museum only)

Youth (6-17) -- $14 (Museum & Ship) / $8 (Museum only)

Children 5 and under -- Free

GLHS/NMGL members -- Free

The museum, which opened in 1952, offers visitors education about Great Lakes history, culture, ecology, archeological research and more.