Free films for kids all summer long at the new KeyBank Discovery Theater

TOLEDO, Ohio — Grab your popcorn for free films all summer long. With aid from the City of Toledo, Imagination Station is offering free films to Lucas County kids 12 and under, at their new KeyBank Discovery Theater.

Now through September 6, 2021 kid can enjoy two of the following 3-D films:

– a film that immerses the viewers into the clear uncharted waters of the Pacific. Superpower Dogs – a film inspired by the bravery and intelligence of man’s best friend.

KeyBank is covering half of the cost of every child’s film ticket while the City of Toledo will contribute the difference using COVID-19 stimulus relief dollars designated for local youth, recreation and parks.