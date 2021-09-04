Fowl and Fodder known for fare that's unique, yet accessible

Fowl and Fodder chef Aaron Lawson creates fun, seasonal menus you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the city.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hip foodies in the downtown area need not stray further than Adams St. for their fill of unique, yet inclusive grub.

Fowl and Fodder chef Aaron Lawson creates fun, seasonal menus you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the city.

Lawson uses regional farms and locally crafted products to concoct creative confections, often taking twists on southern cuisine.

The spicy chicken sandwich is a great place to start if you are searching for something comfortable. And good news gluten-free eaters: the fried chicken uses rice flour and bread options are abound so you don't have to miss out on the crispy creation. The heat is packed not only in the crunchy breading, but the smattering of ghost pepper aioli sets the sandwich over the top.

If you are searching for breakfast options, don't fret: this seems to secretly be where the eatery shines.

The short rib and eggs is a hefty way to start your day, but well worth the nap you'll need after. Laid over top a mound of garlicky, fresh-cut fries, the thick chunks of beef and drippy egg come together for a seriously satisfying bite.

Vegan friends can have their fill of the cake doughnuts, which still manage to be light and crispy. Covered in a thick layer of sugar, you can't go wrong when paired with a cup of fresh-brewed coffee.

The ever-changing menu is updated on the Fowl and Fodder website seasonally, which you can find online here.

The shop is closed on Mondays, but is open the rest of the week during the following hours:

Tuesday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Fowl and Fodder is located at 614 Adams St. in downtown Toledo. You can contact them at 419-214-1588.