Fort Meigs now open; after-dark lantern tour set for April 22

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fort Meigs opened to visitors on Friday, as it does every year on April 1.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, organizers expect bigger crowds over the coming months.

"We do hope for a splendid summer out here. We were partially closed for 2020, and we had some reduced visitation numbers for 2021," Manager of Historic Programming John H.C. Thompson said. "We have high hopes for this season and we’ve got a lot of new programs going on. So, there are new things for people to see and hopefully that brings out some crowds as well."

During the pandemic, staff at the Perrsyburg attraction came up with new methods to teach people about the historic War of 1812 site, including a podcast called the Foot of the Rapids, which is available on Spotify. The production uses diary entries, letters, poems and music to tell stories from the war.

The fort also has a vast bookstore and opened an online store to continue to sell merchandise.

But, new this year is an additional block house, with plenty of hands-on gear for guests to explore.

Plus, the first big event — an after-dark lantern tour — is already set for April 22.

If you plan to visit Fort Meigs in the near future, be aware that River Road is still closed for construction. For detour information and a list of events, head over to the Fort Meigs event page here.

The first fort was constructed in February of 1813 overlooking the Maumee River. It was built in reaction to British attacks on American forts in the Northwest Territory during the war.