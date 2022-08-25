Fort Findlay Coffee launches new blend to support Blanchard Valley Health System patients

Proceeds from sales of new medium roast coffee "Rise & Shine" will go towards Blanchard Valley Health Foundation's Charity Care Fund.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A popular coffee and doughnut shop in Findlay that made the transition from a national franchise to a locally owned shop is now helping those in need.

Fort Findlay Coffee on Tiffin Avenue has been brewing and baking breakfast goods since 2001.

But co-owner Brook Hanes has been here since 1986, back when the family owned a Dunkin Donuts franchise.

Brook Hanes said 21 years ago, the owners made the decision to take complete control of the business and start doing things their own way.

"Being a franchisee for such a long time and being told exactly what to do, we knew we wanted to be the ones to decide what we wanted to do," Brook Hanes said.

Now along with hand made doughnuts, they also roast their own coffee in house.

And while it took a little bit of work to get a non-franchise customer base to try out the coffee, Fort Findlay has become a regular stop for many in the Flag City.

"Even in our travels, we search for mom and pop shops, because we are one, and very proud. We like to be able to get to know our customers," manager Julie Hanes said.

And their newest specialty blend is in partnership with the Blanchard Valley Health System in Hancock County called Rise and Shine.

"They wanted something with a lot of flavor to it, but they also wanted something that was kind of middle of the road, not too dark not too light because they wanted it to be coffee for everybody. So, I think that's what we came up with," Brook Hanes said.

Some proceeds from sales of new medium roast coffee will go towards Blanchard Valley Health Foundation's Charity Care Fund, which helps people pay medical bills.

Brook Hanes said using his talents in roasting and brewing coffee to help a local organization is exactly why he wanted to own and operate a locally-owned business.

"I'd like to do as much of that kind of stuff as possible because it's always great to be able to help somebody else," Brook Hanes said.

Fort Findlay Coffee is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday.