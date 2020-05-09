Fleitz Pumpkin Farm opens for the season next week, offering some fall fun

Farm owners expect people to be excited and comfortable coming out, mainly because everything is outside.

OREGON, Ohio — COVID-19 has ruined a lot of events and regular activities, but you can still get your first taste of fall at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm starting next week!

“We've been kind of looking at our farmer friends that have been open over the summer, and saying you know they're doing okay, I think we will too!” said Trisha Truman with Fleitz Pumpkin Farm.



Pumpkin, squash and their famous donuts will all be available starting Tuesday. While there was doubt surrounding whether or not they would be able to open, adjustments were made to keep things as normal as possible.



“So we have a couple of indoor spaces, like our play area that's indoor, we moved outdoors! So we're just adjusting a little bit and we think it'll be just as fun as usual,” said Truman.



Truman and her family expect people to be excited and comfortable coming out, because the main attractions are outside.

If you're not comfortable walking through the corn maze or exploring the grounds, the farm will be offering curbside pickup for many popular items on their menu.



“For whatever reason they feel like they can't get out and need curbside service, we're going to have pumpkins, squash, some corn shucks, straw, some other items... Not everything that we sell but most of what we sell,” Truman said.



Right now they don't have plans to limit visitors but are encouraging those who can visit during the week to make trips then, in order to spread out the crowds.