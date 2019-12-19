BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you make your way to Bowling Green often, you may have seen Flatlands. It's a coffee shop, located on North Main Street.

Ben Vollmar and his wife opened up shop together four years ago.



“(The) coffee shop industry is kind of a romantic industry and one day I wanted to open up a shop," Vollmar said. "It did kind of start like that. We really loved and enjoyed the community aspect of everyone bonding over a beverage."



If you need help deciding what to get, Flatlands offers specialty drinks every month.

"Every month, we dream of having four specialty seasonal drinks only for (that) month,” Vollmar said.

One of the specialty drinks that is new to the menu is the crème brule latte and, just like the dessert, they use a blow touch on the drink to form a caramelized crust.

“It appeared on our menu just starting today. This is more of a latte that's more of a sweet treat. It's very fitting for the holidays and it has some of our home-made caramel,” Vollmar said.

Zeinab Cheaib

Each item that appears on the menu is completely unique, created and tested out by the barista team at Flatlands.



“Our team is here to help match you up with your personal taste preference and we always have something on our menu that you will love or is worth trying,” Vollmar said.

If you’re looking for a place where you can unwind, Flatlands Coffee is a good option to snag a gourmet cup of coffee.

RELATED: REO Speedwagon to rock out on the Stranahan stage in spring 2020

RELATED: Foodie Cards to host 6th annual 'Cards for Kids' fundraiser at Don Juan's at Franklin Park Mall