First-ever Fremont Pride celebration taking place July 10

Organizers want to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and hope visibility and education can lead to understanding and acceptance.

FREMONT, Ohio — One of our northwest Ohio communities is moving closer toward a goal of reaching more acceptance and understanding.

That community is set to host its first-ever Pride festival.

Stevie Keck is originally from Fremont and they helped establish a monthly LGBTQ+ night back home.

The turnout was so much bigger than they expected that the only logical next step was to host Fremont's first-ever Pride event.

"And that's because you've seen the visibility within the larger cities and the larger towns. And people are gaining the courage as well as the acceptance to say 'Hello, this is me, I am here. And I feel safe enough to share this part of my life with you,'" said Keck.

Fremont Ohio Pride will run this Saturday afternoon and will feature drag artists and burlesque performers, tons of food trucks and local vendors and a kid-friendly area that will be alcohol-free and offer games and snow cones.

Stevie says it's important that the event not only cater to members of the LGBTQ+ community, but to all of Fremont, as visibility and education lead to more acceptance and understanding.

"Maybe now we're putting names and faces to this community. And you might come to this Pride and see someone that you love being celebrated and being themselves. And that may affect that in the future, and that's important," said Keck.

Fremont Ohio Pride runs this Saturday at Walsh Memorial Park from 12:30 p.m. - 8:30 pm.

Admission for 12 and older is $5, under 12 is free.