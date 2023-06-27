Free concerts, fireworks festivities announced for this week at Glass City Metropark

Sunny War will perform Wednesday night. A fireworks viewing party is set for Saturday night with extended hours for activities and a concert by The Commonheart.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo Metropark will host two free concerts this week to showcase everything it has to offer as a venue for up-and-coming artists.

Sunny War is set to perform Wednesday at Glass City Metropark. The folk music recording artist will take the stage at the event lawn adjacent to the Pavilion for a free concert at 7:30 p.m. She is the first performer in a series of folk music concerts that will be held at various Metroparks over the summer.

Metroparks Toledo requests reservations for planning purposes, but tickets are not required. A voluntary “pay what you want” option has been added for this year’s folk series and reservations can be made at MetroparksToledo.com.

On Saturday, Glass City Metropark will join Toledo’s holiday festivities with a fireworks viewing party and a concert by The Commonheart. The Pittsburgh “rock band with soul” will perform at 8:30 p.m. at the event lawn and end the show in time for the city of Toledo’s fireworks at 10 p.m. The band is familiar to the area, having previously headlined the Black Swamp Arts Festival in Bowling Green and Momentum in downtown Toledo.

As part of the event, some Glass City Metropark attractions will have extended hours. The Garden Restaurant and roller-skating concession at Market Hall will be open until 9:30 p.m. Saturday and the water play area will be open an hour later until 9 p.m.

The city of Toledo announced road closures for the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge at 9 p.m. A portion of Front Street from Main Street to the Glass City Metropark’s main entrance on East Broadway will close at 9:45 p.m. Metroparks Toledo advises visitors to use the Craig Street Bridge to enter the park by the National Museum of the Great Lakes and park at the Market Hall lot, then walk to the event lawn.

Middlegrounds Metropark will not be an option for fireworks viewing and will close as scheduled at dark.

Future concerts at Glass City Metropark include Glass City JazzFest, with a full lineup of free concerts on Aug. 12.