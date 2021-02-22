FireFly bar opening Saturday in downtown Toledo

New establishment will have a takeout window to service Hensville crowds this summer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new bar is coming to downtown Toledo.

FireFly will open Saturday at 20 N. St. Clair St. at 5 p.m. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at a later date.

The bar and restaurant aims for an upscale experience with "big city vibes," specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. A takeout window will be available to service the Hensville crowds this summer.

Customers can enjoy the main bar or retreat to the VIP area for a more relaxing experience.

An electric all-weather people mover will be running to transport patrons across downtown and to deliver takeout to nearby apartments and offices.