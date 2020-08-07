Immersive art experience 'Fireflies on the Water' to reopen at the Toledo Museum of Art

Tickets to view the installation by artist Yayoi Kusama will be available July 14, with a reopening date of July 21.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The surreal and beautiful immersive art installation Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water is reopening at the Toledo Museum of Art. The installation was a popular feature among visitors prior to the coronavirus pandemic causing the closure of the museum. The installation will reopen on July 21.

Fireflies on the Water is an immersive experience, where you are alone for up to a minute in a room that uses light, mirrors and water to create a seemingly endless space. Inspired by contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama's hallucinations as a child, her artwork expresses and communicates her own psychological world.

The Whitney Museum of Art has loaned the installation to TMA. It opened on Dec. 14 and by the closure of the museum on March 14, over 26,000 visitors had viewed Fireflies on the Water.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, changes have been made to the exhibit. Face coverings are required upon entry to the installation and due to this, children two years of age or younger are unable to enter Fireflies on the Water.

Floor markers and signage will encourage social distancing while waiting to enter.

Tickets to the experience are $5 for nonmembers. Museum members receive a limited amount of free tickets for the experience, based on membership level.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on July 14 and can be reserved up to a month in advance. Tickets will be available at tickets.toledomuseum.org or by calling 419-255-8000 ext. 7448. Each ticket includes a pass that allows entry to TMA.

Ticket holders who were unable to visit Fireflies on the Water due to the closure of the museum should contact TMA at 419-255-8000 ext. 7448 to reschedule their visit.