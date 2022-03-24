Findlay's Objects of Desire Artful Living has something for everyone

The art gift shop opened in Findlay in 2014, but moved downtown in 2020 to partner with the Findlay Art League.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Have you ever wanted a truly one-of-a-kind gift, but didn't know where to look?

Paul Sears opened his own art gallery and gift shop, Objects of Desire Artful Living, in 2014 in Findlay. Sears doesn't have a supplier, but instead travels to art shows and exhibits, gets to know the artists, then offers to sell some of their original work in his shop.

In 2020, once businesses opened back up following the initial COVID-19 wave, he decided to move locations and partner with the Findlay Art League in their downtown location.

"Part of my survival strategy was to rent out the space that I was occupying in the building that I own, and basically take over the gift shop for the Findlay Art League, so that I didn't have rent and other expenses, but also help the organization," Sears said.

In one half of the storefront is the Findlay Art League gallery, and then through a doorway is Objects of Desire, filled with unique works of art on display.

"I don't carry the typical gift shop stuff - they are mostly one-of-a-kind things," Sears said. "Or, I carry a few items that are manufactured that are funny. And in that way, they are fun."

The items range in style and size, including a piece from an artist who was once a resident at Findlay's City Mission.

Sears' goal is to offer high quality, hand-crafted and life-enhancing items for anyone who visits.

"I try to find things that I really think are beautiful, that perhaps serve a useful purpose, and hopefully bring some joy into people's life," he said.

Objects of Desire and the Findlay Art League's gallery are open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.