Findlay's Main Street Deli expands with new 'barcade'

The Flag City staple for more than 30 years has doubled in size, now offering a full bar and dozens of classic arcade cabinets.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Main Street Deli has been a lunchtime staple in downtown Findlay for more than 30 years.

But with some fresh faces taking over, it's also serving up a little fun on the side.

Step inside the Main Street Deli and it seems like the same old soup and sandwich spot that's been serving Findlay for more than three decades. But now under new ownership, the deli is making some changes, but not to the menu.

"It's the same recipes, same soup, same sandwiches," said general manager Andrew Crom. "We didn't really want to change anything, we wanted to keep it the same because it's worked since 1989."

Along with keeping the deli menu the same while sprucing up the building, the owners also purchased the neighboring property.

So they opened it up, connected the two and have now also opened a new barcade. The video game cabinets are free to play for any paying customers of either the deli or bar.

The pinball games cost $1 to play.

The combination of a deli lunch spot and game night hangout might not seem like a standard pairing, but customers Thursday said it works out perfectly.

"It seems like it's really comfy and easy to go back and forth between the two spaces as well. So I can see it kind of complimenting each other," said James Gallaher, who is visiting family in Findlay.

James' wife Katherine is also a fan of the changes.

"You can have your kids playing games while you eat, and vice versa," she said. "Kids have trouble staying still, so it's good to have something to do."

Along with the new activities for patrons, Main Street Deli has also expanded its hours to now serve outside of the standard lunch rush, and have been open for dinner and weekends for about a month.