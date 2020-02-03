FINDLAY, Ohio — Toledo's restaurant week wrapped up over the weekend, but you still have chances to check out some great food elsewhere.

This year, 22 restaurants are participating in the 3rd Annual Findlay Restaurant Week.

They're not only all offering various deals all week long, but they are also using the week to celebrate the restaurant/food culture in the Flag City.

To help spread the word about all of the local dining options in Findlay, participating restaurants have offered special priced menus that showcase the best they have to offer diners.

Folks who haven't visited Findlay for the food may be surprised at the high amount of high quality chefs there are in the smaller city.

"It's a competitive market for food with Marathon Petroleum being here, Cooper Tire corporate is here as well, Whirlpool as well. So, we have a lot of that big time money where they like to take clients out to eat and stuff like that," said Ross Zepp, bartender of Stix restaurant.

Stix has been in downtown Findlay since 2014, offering an Asian fusion with Modern American.

The bar also creates original offerings of cocktails. In the warmer months, the bar can reach more than double their seating capacity on their outside patio.

Another participant is the Fins Seafood & Grille, which serves dinner after 4 p.m. daily.

Known for their crab cakes or scallops, the only fresh fish restaurant in Findlay offers something for everyone in the region, including a Sunday morning brunch.

"To get people down here from Toledo, Lima, places like that. To know that we do have great restaurants in Findlay that aren't chains, we're local. And there's a great, great local scene here in Findlay," said Damon Ammons, executive chef at Fins Seafood & Grille

Findlay Restaurant Week runs through Sunday March 8.

