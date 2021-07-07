Findlay First Edition Garage Sale running Thursday through Saturday

The annual garage sale is one of the show choir's primary fundraisers for the year.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It's officially garage sale season in the 419 and a long-running sale in Findlay starts Thursday.

For about 20 years, Findlay High School show choir First Edition has held a garage sale to fund their year of activities. Revenue from the sale helps pay for costumes, musical arraignments, and even choreography.

Not only was last year's sale canceled, but all of First Edition's concerts as well. This year's sale will mean a little more.

"We lost all of our revenue last year because we couldn't host any of our events," said FHS choir director Kevin Manley. "That's where we bring in most of our money, when we have a concert and we sell tickets, and obviously we weren't able to do that. So yeah, it's a little bit more urgent this year than it has been in the past."

The garage sale kicks off Thursday evening in the Findlay High school cafeteria with an early bird night. Admission is $5.