Findlay hosts 2nd annual Barks & Brews Sunday

The event is a fundraiser for the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County

FINDLAY, Ohio — Are you looking for a fun event to enjoy with your dog this weekend, while also helping out a local non-profit?

This Sunday, Crawford Street in downtown Findlay is going to the dogs, literally.

For the second year, Findlay Brewing Company will host a special event, Barks & Brews, at which dog owners and beer lovers can enjoy a fun-filled day of activities and goodies for humans and their dogs. The event is a fundraiser for the local Humane Society.

This year, officials will shut down two blocks of Crawford Street for the event.

"Last year we brought in about 50, so we're hoping to potentially double that," said Sarah Foltz, Findlay Brewing Company General Manager. "And the nice thing about this event is it goes from 11:30 to 2:30, so you don't all have to come right at the very beginning. It can go in waves just to spread everything out and to make it an enjoyable experience for everyone."

Online registration includes your first pint of beer in a DORA cup, a gift bag, and access to multiple activity stations up and down the street.

While it's not the biggest fundraiser for the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County, the event will also help showcase what the Humane Society does, and what needs can be filled by the community.

"And see that, even coming out with their own pet, or even if there just doing volunteer work, and I don't mean 'just', because it is important," said Natalie Reffitt, operations manager for the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County. "If they're doing volunteer work, if they're adopting, if they're coming to the event; all of that helps the homeless pets in the community."

"The ultimate goal of this entire event is to not only raise funds for the Humane Society but to also raise awareness. So hopefully we have a few customers that day who may be a little jealous that they don't have a dog to participate with, and they can check out the Humane Society and adopt a dog," Foltz said.

The second annual Barks & Brews runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

