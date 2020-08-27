Fifth Third Field movie nights kick off Labor Day weekend

Get some fresh air and catch your favorite flick on the field starting Sept. 5.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Catch your favorite movies on the big screen while enjoying a night under the stars at Fifth Third Field this summer.

Relax in a socially distant, outdoor environment for a night out with the family.

The outfield at Fifth Third Field will be divided into individual square pods that can hold up to eight people. Each pod will have a six-foot safe path surrounding all sides.

Two fan-favorite films will be featured in the near future. Jurassic Park is set for Sept. 5 and Trolls will be the next night on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Tickets cost $15 and include admission, a hot dog, popcorn and your choice of soda or a bottle of water.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Here are some key things you should know before you go:

All pods are general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis with placement assigned at the time of purchase. Children ages two and under do not need a ticket.

All guests will enter the ballpark through the First Base Gate.

Face coverings are required at Fifth Third Field when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove their masks when sitting in their designated pod.

Bring your favorite blanket, beach towel, or pillow to be comfortable on the field. Lawn chairs, inflatable furniture, and other types of seating that are raised off the ground or have legs are not permitted, as these things can impede the view of others or damage the field.

Concession stands will be open for movie snack and beverage options, including alcohol. No outside food or beverages are permitted.

